Maha Kumbh 2025: <i>KGF</i> Actress Srinidhi Shetty Takes A Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty visited the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Wednesday. She was accompanied by her father on the trip.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Srinidhi shared a series of photos and videos capturing her best moments at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

In one of the pictures, the actress was seen sitting on a boat, wearing a safety jacket as she traveled towards the Triveni Sangam for the holy dip.

While sharing the photos, the actress wrote,

"It truly feels like Prayag called me. Because I had no idea or plans made initially, I was busy working, and then one thing led to another. I booked my flights, stay n got a backpack n here I was. Searching routes amidst millions. My dad happily hopping on to all my last min plans, but this was truly once in many lifetimes, so no questions asked. An experience & a memory etched for a lifetime."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFreZ-kqrYo/?img_index=1

The 'KGF' actress also shared a video in which she was seen taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFj34B9S_nN/

Apart from Srinidhi, several other celebrities also attended the Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip. Among them was Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, who was in India for his concert.

In the visuals circulating on the internet, Chris was seen in black shorts, while Srinidhi opted for a kurta and trousers for the holy dip.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his family took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

"Today I got the great fortune of taking a bath with my family in the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati at Prayagraj Mahakumbh," the CM said in a post on X.

He also praised the organisation of Mahakumbh, highlighting the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"After the holy bath, we worshipped Maa Ganga with due rituals and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity of all the residents of the state. Under the able leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has skillfully organized the world's largest public gathering, for which he deserves praise," the CM's post added.

He further mentioned how the Mahakumbh will be the "living proof" of the golden era of Sanatan Dharma for the coming generations.

"In this grand Maha Kumbh, which expresses our ancient Sanatan tradition and great cultural heritage, people from all over the world are once again witnessing the glory of India," CM Saini said.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

