<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Teaser: Akshay Kumar Challenges British Empire In An Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh

The teaser of Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan's Kesari Chapter 2 released on Monday. Set in the backdrop of the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the teaser promises a new take on one of the darkest chapters of the Indian history. The teaser features only Akshay Kumar, who plays a fearless lawyer Sir C Sankaran Nair in the film.

The teaser opens in an unconventional way. Without showing any visuals, a thirty-second clip features helpless cries, shrills and gun fire shots, building a tense and grim atmosphere to unfurl the narrative.

In the next few slides, Akshay Kumar appears on the scene as he takes on the British Empire in a court room. When a voiceover states, "You are still a slave to the British Empire," Akshay Kumar silences him with only two words.

Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, "When truth roared louder than the empire - a revolution painted in courage was born.#KesariChapter2 TEASER OUT NOW, witness the untold story of Jallianwala Bagh." Take a look:

Kesari followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a battle between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. The film released in 2019 and Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra played the lead roles.

On March 20, Karan Johar revealed that he is introducing a new filmmaker through the upcoming film. He shared a long note in which he shared that the director in question dedicated 4-5 years of their time to the project, and battled the delays induced by the pandemic.

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is backed by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It hits theatres on 18th April 2025.