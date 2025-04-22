<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of Akshay Kumar's Film

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has crossed the ₹30 crore mark at the box office. On day 4, the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial pulled in ₹4.5 crore in the domestic market, according to a report by Sacnilk. This brings the film's total collection to ₹34 crore so far.

The report added that Kesari Chapter 2 witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.39% on its first Monday. Morning shows clocked in at 7.45%, afternoons picked up at 13.45%, evenings recorded 14.58% and night shows peaked at 20.06%.

Kesari Chapter 2 is inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film revolves around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre – a turning point in India's fight for justice under British rule.

Akshay Kumar steps into the role of Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair, with R. Madhavan playing Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill. The cast also includes Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day and Alexx O'Nell.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the opening Sunday box office figures of Kesari Chapter 2.

He wrote, “The growth on Saturday, followed by a jump on Sunday – especially in comparison to the #GoodFriday holiday – has placed #KesariChapter2 in a much better position, considering its ordinary start on Friday morning. While multiplexes and premium screens in #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru and #Pune were the best-performing centres, several key centres like #Kolkata, #Hyderabad, #Ahmedabad, #Lucknow, #Bhopal and #Chandigarh witnessed marked improvement on Sunday.”

The trade analyst added, “All eyes are now on the crucial, make-or-break Monday numbers... #KesariChapter2 must sustain its momentum through the weekdays to ensure a healthy Week 1 total. As mentioned earlier, the absence of major releases until [Thursday] 1 May should work in its favour. #KesariChapter2 [Week 1] Fri 7.84 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 11.70 cr. Total: ₹ 29.62 cr.”

Kesari Chapter 2 is the spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 Kesari.