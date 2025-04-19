Katrina Kaif Reviews Akshay Kumar And R Madhavan's <I>Kesari Chapter 2</I>: "Terrific"

Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2 released in the theatres on April 18. The historical drama, also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, has been receiving rave reviews. Now, Katrina Kaif has also heaped praise on the film and congratulated the entire team.

On Saturday, Katrina Kaif shared Kesari: Chapter 2's poster on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “An untold story told so beautifully by Karan Singh Tyagi, Ampritpal Singh Bindra. Anand Tiwari, so proud of you.”

Praising the cast and production team, Katrina Kaif added, “Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday were just terrific. Congrats Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Karan Johar.”

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have worked in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is King, De Dana Dan, Tees Maar Khan and Sooryavanshi.

Apart from Katrina Kaif, other Bollywood celebrities also showered the film with much love.

Ibrahim Ali Khan wrote, “Full power. Congratulations and all the best, guys.”

Director duo Raj and DK called Kesari: Chapter 2 “assured, gripping and intense with super performances.”

Arjun Kapoor wished the Kesari 2 team “love and strength”. He said, “Proud to see stories like this being told. More power to the team. This one's gonna roar.”

Kesari: Chapter 2, directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, is jointly bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari under the banners of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.

Kesari: Chapter 2 focuses on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that shook India on April 13, 1919. On that fateful day, British officer, Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, ordered his troops to open fire on an unarmed crowd gathered at the premises without any warning.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of legendary lawyer C. Sankaran Nair in the movie. He is on a mission to bring out the untold truth of the massacre.

Kesari: Chapter 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 hit Kesari, which depicted the Battle of Saragarhi. Parineeti Chopra played a pivotal role in the movie.