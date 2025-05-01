<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar's Film Records Lowest Ever Collection Since Its Release

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 has witnessed a dip in its box office numbers. The courtroom drama minted Rs 2 crore nett in India on Day 13 of its release, as per Sacnilk. This brings the total domestic collection of the film to Rs 72.80 crore.

The report also stated that Kesari Chapter 2 recorded an overall 9.92% Hindi Occupancy on the second Wednesday (April 30). The morning shows witnessed a 5.47% turnout, afternoon shows had 8.83%, evening shows saw 10.05% and night shows peaked at 15.33% occupancy.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Kesari Chapter 2's Tuesday box office numbers on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Kesari Chapter 2 maintains Monday-level collections on Tuesday, aided by the #BlockbusterTuesdays offer [discounted tickets]. While multiple new releases on Thursday [1 May] are expected to impact its screen share, the holiday factor is likely to prove beneficial."

Highlighting the numbers, Taran added, "Kesari Chapter 2 [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 8.14 cr, Mon 2.65 cr, Tue 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 71.30 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."

Kesari Chapter 2 is the spiritual sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 blockbuster Kesari. It is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The historical drama revolves around the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the story of C Sankaran Nair's courageous legal battle against the British Raj.

Akshay Kumar plays Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair, while R Madhavan portrays Advocate Neville McKinley. Ananya Panday is seen as Dilreet Gill in the film. Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day and Alexx O'Nell are also part of the project.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 arrived in theatres on April 18. The film is jointly bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.