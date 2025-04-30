<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 has crossed Rs 70 crore in its 12-day run, earning Rs 2.5 crore on Day 12. The film, based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 has finally breached the Rs 70-crore mark. The courtroom drama, on Day 12, minted Rs 2.5 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 70.65 crore.

The report also stated that Kesari Chapter 2 recorded an overall 15.57% Hindi occupancy on April 29. The morning shows saw a turnout of 7.48%, while afternoon and evening shows witnessed 14.53% and 16.40% respectively. Night shows performed slightly better by recording an occupancy of 23.88%.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the second Monday box office figures of Kesari Chapter 2.

He wrote, "Kesari Chapter 2 is steady on the crucial second Monday, aided by the #BOGO ticket offer. With the #BlockbusterTuesdays initiative – offering tickets starting at just Rs 99 – the film is expected to further boost its business today."

Highlighting the figures, Taran Adarsh added, "Kesari Chapter 2 [Week 2] Fri Rs 4.05 cr, Sat Rs 7.20 cr, Sun Rs 8.14 cr, Mon Rs 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 68.58 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."

#KesariChapter2 is steady on the crucial second Monday, aided by the #BOGO ticket offer.



With the #BlockbusterTuesdays initiative – offering tickets starting at just ₹ 99 – the film is expected to further boost its business today.#KesariChapter2 [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 7.20… pic.twitter.com/Pqsbv1P80P — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2025

Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film narrates the tale of C Sankaran Nair's courageous legal battle against the British Raj.

Akshay Kumar leads the cast as Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan slips into the skin of Advocate Neville McKinley, while Ananya Panday portrays Dilreet Gill. Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day and Alexx O'Nell are also part of the project.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 has been jointly bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.