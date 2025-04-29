<i>Kesari</i> Chapter 2 Day 11 Box Office Collection: Progress Report On Akshay Kumar's Film

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kesari Chapter 2 focuses on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre aftermath. The film opened on April 18 but is struggling at the box office. On April 28, it earned Rs 3 crore, totaling Rs 68.40 crore to date.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, which revolves around the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, arrived in the theatres on April 18. The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, has been struggling to maintain pace at the box office.

On Day 11 (April 28), Kesari Chapter 2 minted Rs 3 crore at the box office, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection now stands at Rs 68.40 crore. The historical drama witnessed "an overall 11.19% Hindi occupancy" rate on its 2nd Monday, added the report.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of a lawyer, C Shankaran Nair, in Kesari Chapter 2. His character fights against the British regime to unearth the truth about the horrific massacre that shook India on April 13, 1919.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Kesari Chapter 2 also features R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day and Alexx O'Nell in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films.

On April 26, Akshay Kumar attended a special screening of Kesari Chapter 2. He was accompanied by R Madhavan. Addressing the audience at the venue, the actor opened up about the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred at Baisaran Valley on April 22, killing 26 civilians.

Akshay Kumar said, “Unfortunately, aaj bhi humare sab ke dil mein woh gussa phir se jaga hain. Aap sab log achchi tarah se jaante he main kis cheez ki baat kar raha hoon. Aaj bhi hum un terrorists o ko ek hi baat kehna chahenge. Jo maine iss film mein kahi he, kya (Even today we are feeling the same anger all over again. All of you know exactly what I am talking about. Today I also want to say the same few words to the terrorists that I have said in the film. What)?"

Akshay Kumar took a cue from his character's dialogue and said, “F*** you.”

Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 blockbuster Kesari. Parineeti Chopra was also a part of the film.