Keira Knightley Is Not Interested In Coming Back To <i>Pirates Of The Caribbean</i>: "They Were The Reason I Was Taken Down Publicly"

When we think of Keira Knightley, our minds automatically connect her with Elizabeth Swann from the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. She has been a part of the popular movie series since 2003. However, does Keira wish to slip into the shoes of Elizabeth Swann again? The answer seems to be a headstrong no. Speaking on the matter, Keira Knightley said, “It's a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time. I was seen as shit because of them, and yet because they did so well I was given the opportunity to do the films that I ended up getting Oscar nominations for. They were the most successful films I'll ever be a part of, and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly. So they're a very confused place in my head.”

Highlighting the long hours of the shoot Keira Knightley added, “The hours are insane. It's years of your life, you have no control over where you're filming, how long you're filming, what you're filming.” She opened up during an interview with The Times of London.

Keira Knightley continued that she has decided not to sign any projects featuring a multiple-film franchise. She reached the conscious choice after welcoming two daughters — Delilah and Edie with her husband, musician James Righton. “I couldn't go job to job (abroad) now. I wouldn't be in any way fair to them, and I wouldn't want to. I've chosen to have children, I want to bring them up, so I've had to take a major step back,” she explained.

In another segment, Keira Knightley revealed that over the years she has rejected several movies on certain topics. The actress said, “I've wanted it to be more pure entertainment and maybe that's because I've needed that. I keep being offered things about children dying or about mothers dying. Can't do it.”

Keira Knightley appeared in the first three Pirates of the Caribbean films — Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man's Chest (2006) and At World's End (2007), all led by Johnny Depp. However, she struck wonder with her performance in movies like Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Anna Karenina, Begin Again and The Imitation Game.