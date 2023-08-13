Keeping Up With The Deols: Esha Deol Poses With Brothers Sunny And Bobby Deol At Gadar 2 Screening

Esha Deol poses with her brothers Sunny And Bobby Deol at Gadar 2 screening.

It was a siblings' reunion on Saturday night as Dhoom star Esha Deol held a special screening of her brother Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 in Mumbai. Esha Deol was also joined in by her younger sibling Aahana Deol as they celebrated Gadar 2's thunderous response at the Box Office. The host Esha Deol, was spotted in an-all black attire as she posed with her brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at the event. The trio was all smiles as they embraced and posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Sunny Deol dressed the part as Tara Singh from the Gadar series while his younger brother was spotted in a black t-shirt and matching cap.

Besides the Deol siblings, the special screening was also attended by Esha Deol's Chura Liyaa Hain Tumne co-star Zayed Khan. Zayed Khan was spotted at the party with his wife Malaika Parekh.

Meanwhile, at the special screening, actor Bobby Deol was full of praises for his brother Sunny, whose film Gadar 2 released this Friday. Bobby Deol, while addressing the audience said, "Gadar, Sunny Deol ke bagair koi matlab rakhti nahi hain. Ek asli hindustani hain yahaan par (Gadar holds no meaning without the presence of Sunny Deol. He is one true Indian here)."

NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for Gadar 2 writes, "Gadar 2 loses no opportunity to play up the us-versus-them binary, with the guys across the border generally coming across as fiends without human feelings. But occasionally, in a perfunctory balancing act, the film develops the sense to throw in a stray benefactor here and a do-gooder there as the father and son pair try to get out of Pakistan in one piece.Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."