Keeping Up With COVID-Positive Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Love 'In The Time Of Corona Era.' Pic Inside

Kareena Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, shared a glimpse of her and husband Saif Ali Khan's love "in the time of corona era" on Instagram on Thursday. Kareena Kapoor, who is double vaccinated, and her friends Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor tested positive for the virus this week - all four attended a dinner at filmmaker Karan Johar's residence on December 8. In her latest Instagram story, Kareena, who is following protocol and is in isolation, shared a photo of Saif and a couple of their staff on the terrace of a separate building in front of her. She wrote: "Ok so we are still...in love in the times of Corona era" and added this for the virus: "Don't forget guys!! It's lurking."

Kareena Kapoor's home was sanitized this week after her test result and a medical team was there to test other residents. One of Kareena's staff has also since tested positive. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, announced last evening that she had also been infected. Karan Johar revealed that he tested negative twice; he also strongly denied that his home was a COVID "hotspot," explaining that there had been only eight guests at last week's dinner. In a statement issued on her behalf, Kareena also denied that she had been irresponsible by attending the party.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor, who has featured in films like Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine and Jab We Met, was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Her next films are Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. She co-stars with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Valentine's Day next year.