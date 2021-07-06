'Keep Punching': Salman Khan's Special Birthday Wish For Action Hero Sylvester Stallone

Salman Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Happy birthday, Sylvester Stallone. One of the most popular action heroes of Hollywood turned 75 on Tuesday and guess who wished him in the most filmy way on social media? None other than Salman Khan. For those who don't know, Salman Khan and Sylvester Stallone have rooted for each other's films on social media in the past. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor posted a photo of Sylvester Stallone on his Instagram profile and wished him "good health, love and happiness." He wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday Sylvester Stallone... good health, love happiness and more power to you." Salman Khan signed off his birthday note for the action hero with these filmy words: "Keep punching" and immediately stole the spotlight on the Internet.

For Sylvester Stallone, age is just a number. There aren't many who can perform action sequences and stunts like him. He was last seen in Rambo: Last Blood and garnered a whole lot of praise for his combat scenes in the film. Sylvester Stallone is known for his performances and action scenes in movies like Rocky, Creed, Rambo: First Blood Part II and Lock Up.

See Salman Khan's special birthday post for Sylvester Stallone here:

Salman Khan has worked in several action films like Jai Ho, Dabangg film series, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Veer.

He was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In Radhe, Salman Khan played the role of a police officer, a character he has played in Dabangg film series and will also portray in his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Kick 2.