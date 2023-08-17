KBC 15: What Happened When Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Switched Seats

Abhishek Bachchan in KBC 15. (courtesy: sonytvofficial)

Look who just checked into the sets of the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15? Abhishek Bachchan along with his Ghoomer co-star Saiyami Kher and the film's director R Balki. In a promo video shared by Sony TV's official Instagram handle, Abhishek is seen asking dad and the show's host Amitabh Bachchan who was the real Paa in their 2009 film Paa. Big B replied it was Abhishek Bachchan. To which the Guru actor replied, "Galat. Paa toh aap hi ho na (Wrong, you are the father)." When Big B told Abhishek that he isn't playing the game correctly. Abhishek jokingly replied, "My game, my rules."

Later in the promo, Abhishek asks Big B how tall he is compared to Jaya Bachchan. "Itne lambe (This tall)," replied Big B."Bulaun unko (Should I call her?)," Abhishek added jokingly. "Mereko nahi khelna yeh khel (I don't want to play this game)," Big B said.

"Abhishek Bachchan aur Ghoomer ki cast ne KBC ke khel ko banaya aur bhi mazedar (Abhishek Bachchan and the cast of Ghoomer made the game even more interesting)," read the caption on the post. Check out the promo of the episode here:

Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles, showcases the story of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher, while Abhishek Bachchan stars as her cricket coach. Ghoomer is slated to have a theatrical release on August 18. The film premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM) over the weekend.