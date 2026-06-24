A Simple NASCAR Photo Sent Kay Adams Trending For All The Wrong Reasons

Kay Adams found herself at the centre of unexpected attention after making her NASCAR debut at the Anduril 250 street course race. The popular NFL host attended the event to enjoy the action on the track, but it wasn't the race that got people talking.

An image shared by motorsports reporter Cole Cusumano showed Adams enjoying the race atmosphere. Fans soon focused on an unusual detail in the photo, which is her feet and turned it into a viral topic.

Known for her sense of humour, Adams decided to address the unexpected attention and jokingly said people should face harsh punishment for posting photos of her feet online.

In the photo posted on X, Cole Cusumano simply wrote, “Kay Adams is here for her first NASCAR race.” What started as a post about her presence at the event took a different turn, as fans focused on Adams' feet rather than the action on the track.

She replied, “Posting feet should be punishable by fire-squad.”

During a 2022 interview with Interview Magazine, Kay Adams revealed that she regularly receives hundreds of strange and unwanted direct messages on Twitter. She also shared that many of those messages are specifically focused on her feet.

She said, “We should make it how many DMs you get a week about your feet and it would still be over a hundred. It's fine to be into feet. There are people that you and I both know that are really into feet. I mean, if Up & Adams doesn't work out, I might become a foot model. People make bank.”

Since leaving NFL Network's Good Morning Football in 2022, Kay Adams has remained active in sports media. Shortly after her departure, she launched Up & Adams on FanDuel TV, where she interviews athletes, discusses major sports stories, and provides analysis of the latest developments across leagues.