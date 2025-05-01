Kavita Krishnamurthy On Ban On Pakistani Artistes In India After Pahalgam Attack: "Music Has No Religion"

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, a demand for complete ban on the Pakistani artistes working in India has been gaining force. Singer Kavita Krishnamurthy has weighed in on the debate and said music has no religion. During a conversation with Zoom, Kavita Krishnamurthy was asked to comment on the ban of Pakistani artistes in India. Kavita Krishnamurthy emphasized the importance of nurturing local talents while acknowledged the past acceptance of the singers.

"See I feel that music has no language or barriers, it's all about seven notes and if an artist is very good and they are popular, you have to applaud them and personally for me music has no religion, nothing but at the same time there are enough talent in India also for you to track and give them the opportunity for Indian artists. Pakistani artists have sung a lot in India and people have accepted them and that will continue I suppose but I think you can definitely tap a lot Indian artists are waiting for right opportunities so why not give it to them also," said

Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Kavita Krishnamurthy also expressed her condolence over the Pahalgam terror attack. She said, "I'm extremely sad, heartbroken when it happened we were all very sad, depressed, heartbroken, my sincere condolences to all the family members, I can't imagine what kind of trauma they are going through and as a patriot I would like to stand by whatever decisions our government makes, I respect my government, I respect my Prime Minister. I would like to stand by whatever decisions they make."

On April 22, at least 25 tourists along with a Kashmiri local were killed in the terror attack at the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam. This is regarded one of the deadliest attacks on Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.