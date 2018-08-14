Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10: Amitabh Bachchan Starts Rehearsing For The Show

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Image courtesy: Tumblr)

Highlights "Back to the lights and hot seat," wrote Amitabh Bachchan This year the tagline of the show is "Kab Tak Rokoge" Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 promo released in July

Amitabh Bachchan is excited to be back on the sets of the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 and his recent blog post is proof. On Tuesday, Mr Bachchan, who has begun rehearsing for the show in Mumbai, shared multiple pictures from the sets of the show. An excited Mr Bachchan wrote in his blog: "Back to the lights and hot seats and the eager contestants of this season's KBC." The 75-year-old actor also acknowledged the show's crew and wrote: "The masters of the show always backing up with the expertise of the master of the game... Babu... giving personal attention and support."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's blog Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's blog

Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's blog Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's blog After finishing the shoot, Mr Bachchan shared a picture of himself on his way home and added, "One and over... Back to the familiar walls of home until tomorrow, when there shall be more effort made and greater rehearsals .. it's the need of the hour."

Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's blog Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's blog

The promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati released in July on social media. The promo has collaboratively been directed by Nitesh Tiwari (director of Dangal) and Ashwiny Iyer ( who directed Bareilly Ki Barfi). The promo was released on Sony Entertainment Television's official Facebook page and it was mentioned that this time the show will celebrate common man's undying spirit behind struggle.

Take a look at Kaun Banega Crorepati promo here:

Advertisement

This is the tenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. This year the tagline of the show is "Kab Tak Rokoge." As of now , the show's air date hasn't been revealed but the promo did mention that the show will be aired soon.