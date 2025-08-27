<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Will The Contestant From Bihar Bag Rs 50 Lakh?

Kaun Banega Crorepati's 17th season has been intriguing viewers ever since the quiz-based reality show arrived on August 11. Amitabh Bachchan is back to being the quiz master, welcoming contestants in the coveted hot seat, asking questions and having friendly banter.

In the latest episode, it was Mithilesh, hailing from Nawada, a small village in Bihar, who found himself sitting face to face opposite Big B after winning the Fastest Finger Round. The turning point came when he managed to successfully answer the Rs 25 lakh question. Mithilesh is now only 3 questions down from taking home Rs 1 crore, provided he can answer the next Rs 50 lakh question successfully.

The Rs 25 lakh question was, "Which country was the first to grant citizens the legal right to broadband internet access?” The options were: A) Finland, B) Canada, C) New Zealand, D) Germany.

After using the Audience Poll lifeline, Mithilesh chose option A) Finland, which was correct.

In 2010, Finland became the first country in the world to grant its citizens the legal right to broadband internet access. As per the directive of the Finnish government, it was mandatory for every resident to receive 1 Mbps broadband connection. This pioneering move recognised the internet as an essential service similar to utilities like electricity and water and aimed at bridging the digital divide.

During a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Mithilesh revealed that after losing both his parents, he took on the responsibility to look after his younger brother, wishing a brighter future for him. Opening up about his struggles, the contestant shared, "Mera bhai kehta hai mera bhi birthday manaiye, English medium school mei jana hai padhne ke liye, cycle ki zidd karta hai. Paise nahi hone ke karan sir mei… (My brother says, 'Celebrate my birthday too, I want to study in an English-medium school, and insist on buying a bicycle.' Because of not having money sir I… )"

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on SonyTV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm and is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.

