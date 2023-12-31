Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan's Emotional Message For Fans On Season Finale

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan's Emotional Message For Fans On Season Finale

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has been hosting the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), bid farewell to the show via a special emotional message for its fans. In the promotional video, which has now gone viral across social media, the Don actor can be seen welling up while hosting the grand finale of the iconic show's 15th season. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan looks dapper in a maroon tuxedo. He said, “Devi aur sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentleman, now it's time to go as the stage won't be the same. It's difficult to let everyone know that we won't be returning here from tomorrow).”

KBC aired its last episode with guests such as Sheela Devi, Avinash Bharti, Sharmila Tagore, Vidya Balan and Sara Ali Khan.

Take a looik at the video below:

Earlier this month, Suhana Khan and the team of The Archies appeared on the quiz show. During a segment of the show, Big B asked Suhana, "Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honours?" The options being - "(a) Padma Shri, (b) Legion of Honour, (c), L'Etoile d'Or and (d) Volpi Cup. The correct answer to the question was Volpi Cup. However, Suhana was not aware of the answer. She replied, "Padma Shri." Her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina quickly added "How could you get that wrong?"

What followed was an ROFL reaction from Amitabh Bachchan. "Beti ko pata nahi hai ki pita ko kya mila hai. Keval baap ne itna hi bata ke bheja hai ki wo saamne baitha hai usne tumhare baap ka kirdaar adaa kiya hai. Toh unko bol dena ki bhaiyya jara aaram se sawaal pucho. Abhi itna aaram se sawaal pucha phir bhi uska jawab nahi de payi ye. (The daughter does not know what the father has got. The father has sent her only by telling her that the person sitting in front of her has played the role of his father and that I should ask his daughter easy questions. Now, that I have asked her an easy question, she still doesn't not know the answer)." LOL.

See the video below:

Haaye... Meri gudiya ☺️ @iamsrk Our little girl on KBC! Goooosh 🥹 Such a Cutie.. Papa ke father ka role play kiya hai Amitji ne so ask easy questions 🤪 From watching you to host it, to promote there to our lil Suhana now it's so emotional 💗#SuhanaKhanpic.twitter.com/UbisZ45gSb — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) December 11, 2023

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath. He will next be seen in Kalki 2898-AD.