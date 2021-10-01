Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Episode 30: Pankaj Tripathi And Pratik Gandhi Made Amitabh Bachchan ROFL With These Questions

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi on the show. (Image courtesy: Sony TV)

Highlights Pratik made Big B re-enact the popular 'Risk hai' dialogue from Scam 1992

Pankaj Tripathi shared why he never lets stardom affects his humility

They both shared how their respective families have supported them

Fun, laughter and a lot of hilarious anecdotes from movie sets - yes, that's the best way to describe tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Because the guests on tonight's episode were Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi and Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi. From the moment the show started, the duo made the audience ROFL with their unique way of answering questions and their amusing stories. Pratik Gandhi also made Big B re-enact the popular 'Risk hai to ishq hai' dialogue from his 2020 series. And just a few minutes after that, Amitabh Bachchan burst into laughter when Pratik asked him some really hilarious "middle-class" questions. Two of them were - do you remove the plastic cover in a new car or let it be for a while and do you add water to the bottle of shampoo when it is about to end. Pratik Gandhi also shared that he was asked to gain 18 kgs for his role as Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992.

When Amitabh Bachchan asked Pankaj Tripathi to share his love story, the actor's reply left the audience and Big B in splits. He said that he tells different versions of his and his wife's love story every time someone asks him and that he has learnt this art of storytelling from his mother-in-law.

On a serious note, Pankaj Tripathi shared that because he has grown up facing severe financial crisis, he never lets stardom affects his humility.

Pratik Gandhi shared that he will donate the money he will win on the show to an NGO for girls. Pankaj Tripathi also stated that he will donate the prize money to a trust supporting girls.

The questions asked on tonight episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 were from entertainment, mythology, sports, politics and many other fields. Check out some of those questions here:

#In Mathematics, what are even, odd and prime types of?

#According to the calendar based on Shaka Samvat, Chhath Puja is mainly celebrated in which of these two months?

#Who directed the 1996 film 'The Making Of The Mahatma' about Gandhiji's 21 years in South Africa?

#According to Hindu scriptures, where did Lord Vishnu, in his Vamana avatar, send Mahabali by stepping on his head?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.