Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Episode 19: Amitabh Bachchan Was Inspired By This Contestant's Journey

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan on the show. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

The 19th episode of Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was quite an eventful one. The actor started the game with Manju Seth, a retired diplomat from New Delhi. Currently, she teaches diplomacy to school students and writes articles on diplomacy and policy for several publications. On the show, Manju Seth expressed her desire to travel across the world. While talking to Big B, the contestant also shared that after becoming an IFS officer, she was posted in six countries, including Hong Kong, Paris and Madagaskar. She also revealed that she learned various languages during her postings.

The next contestant who won the Fastest Fingers First round was Monika Gurupanchayan. She is an IAS aspirant, who used to be a dentist. Monika told Amitabh Bachchan that she pursued her dream of becoming a doctor after finishing school and now she is preparing for IAS so that she could help underprivileged women and children. After Monika told Big B how her mother has continuously helped her to achieve her dreams, the actor said that her story has inspired him.

The questions asked on tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 were from entertainment, food, politics and many other fields. Check out some of those questions here:

#If you are up 40-30, 40-15 and 40-love and win one more point, you win the game, which sports are we talking about?

#The dinosaur, which is now extinct, belonged to which animal group?

#The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is housed within which complex in New Delhi?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 premiered on August 23 with Amitabh Bachchan returning to the host's seat. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.