Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 47 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Gave This Contestant A Special Name

Tonight's episode of TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 began with Monday's roll-over contestant Abhilasha Rao Kalwa, a forest range officer. During the course of the episode, Abhilasha shared her experiences of working in forests and even showcased some pictures of the wildlife clicked by her, which left the show's host Amitabh Bachchan amazed. She also talked about making her mark in a male-dominated profession and making a difference to the environment in her own way. She also revealed that when people contact her on the phone, they often expect a man on the other end of the call and often end up calling her "Sir Madam." Big B then decided to give Abhilasha a special name. He addressed her as 'Ranger Sir Madam' throughout the episode. She decided to quit the game and went home with Rs 12,50,000.

The second contestant to make it to the hotseat was Sheetal Rathore, a radio jockey from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Journalist Shekhar Gupta was the expert for tonight's episode. Some of the questions asked in tonight's episode were:

Which of these is another name of Asian Paradise flycatcher, also known and Sultan Bulbul and is also the state bird of MP?

In November 2020, Indian origin Priyanka Radhakrishnan became a minister in which country?

Identify the flower, which weighs around 11 kgs and is the world's largest flower?

Which environmentalist is credited for lending Chipko Movement slogan "Ecology is permanent economy"?

Which of these is a forest, where the Pandavas spent a large part of their 12 years life in exile, as mentioned in the Mahabharata?

Which sportsman's autobiography is tiled 'To Hell With Hockey'?

