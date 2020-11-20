Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 40 Written Update: Nagraj Manjule Cheered For This Contestant

KBC 12: A still from the show. (courtesy sonytv)

On Friday's episode ofKaun Banega Crorepati 12, social worker Anuradha Bhosale was invited as a Karamaveer contestant. Anuradha Bhosale is the founder of an NGO named Avani and she has been working towards saving thousands of children from the perils of child labour. Today's "champion" for the episode was one of the most prolific writers and directors in Marathi cinema Nagraj Manjule. He has also hosted the Marathi version of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The episode began with yesterday's roll-over contestant Nisha Ram, who decided to quit the game after winning Rs 6,40,000.

During the course of the game, Anuradha Bhosale revealed that she has been working for the cause since the last 25 years and added that she too has been a victim of child labour. She added that at Avani, they use therapy, mobile library, stories and hugs in order to create a loving care and nurturing environment. "Jin kandho par school bag hona chahiye, woh kandhe kisi ka bojha utha rahein hain (The shoulders that should be carrying school bags are carrying someone else's burden)," she said during the episode.

Some of the questions asked in tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12were:

Daina Hayden, Manushi Chhillar and Yukta Mukhi have won which of the following international beauty titles?

Where did the game of dice take place between the Pandavas and Kauravas?

Which of these Union Territories is spread out in distinct townships located on three different states ?

Which of these medical conditions is usually marked by elevated blood pressure?

What was the name of the party formed by Moti Lal Nehru and CR DAS in 1923?

Which of these is a genre in Marathi poetry that narrates important events in history in an exciting manner?

Who was the first Dalit President of India?

Which of these tournaments is not named after a cricketer?

