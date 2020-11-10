Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 32 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Contestant Who Will Be This Season's First Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy SrBachchan)

On Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Amitabh Bachchan played with three contestants. First was the roll-over contestant from Monday's episode, who returned home with a prize money of Rs 3.2 lakh. Next was Pulkit Singhal, a mechanical engineer from IIT Roorkee, who is pursuing his PhD in IIT Delhi. Big B had a little bit of fun with this shy contestant, who visibly blushed when asked about his secret phone calls with his female friend. Pulkit Singhal quit after the Rs 1.6 lakh question. The third contestant on the show, who Mr Bachchan welcomed, was Nazia Nasim from Delhi, an Indian Institute of Mass Communication pass-out. According to KBC promos released recently, Nazia Nasim will turn out to be this season's first "Crorepati" - she will reach the winning question on the episode to be aired on November 11.

Nazia Nasim tackled the questions in the first phase of KBC with ease. Nazia said, belonging from Ranchi, she was able to make a recognition for herself in the national capital with the help of her parents.

Here are some of the questions asked on Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12:

# Which of these words mean "lion" in Sanskrit?

# Which of these is a key feature in the Lohri Festival?

# Who has been the youngest Indian to receive the Bharat Ratna?

# Newton's first law of motion is also known as the law of what?

# Which international superstar is seen this video clip?

# The erstwhile royal family of which princely state were declared custodians of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram?

#Which planet, made up of gas, has a density less than water?

# After which US president's name was Daulatpur Nasirabad, a village in Haryana, renamed in 1978?

# In September 2020, which iconic motorcycle brand announced that it is shutting down production in India?

Meanwhile, "Nazia Nasim is KBC 12's first crorepati," said the promo video. Mr Bachchan can be seen giving her a standing ovation.

