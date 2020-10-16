Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 15 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Karamveer Couple For Their Social Initiative

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 12 (courtesy srbachchan)

Highlights Big B welcomed two social workers on Friday's episode

They are the founders of the NGO Anand Service Society

They work towards educating hearing and speech impaired kids

As is tradition, Amitabh Bachchan hosted an emotionally heavy Karamveer special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 on Friday. Mr Bachchan welcomed social workers Gyanendra Purohit and his wife Monica Purohit on the show. They are the founders of Anand Service Society, an NGO, which has been working towards the education and upliftment of hearing and speech impaired kids for 22 years. Speaking to Mr Bachchan, the Gyanendra Purohit revealed that his brother's tragic death inspired him to do something meaningful for hearing and speech impaired kids. The couple revealed that they began their initiative with just five kids and almost no money - they had to loan grocery, which they gradually paid back.

In their 22 years of social work, Gyanendra Purohit and his wife Monica Purohit have taught over 25,000 hearing and speech impaired kids, and helped over 5,000 of their students establish independent livelihood. Mr Bachchan, who was taken aback by the couple's motivational story, kept applauding their efforts throughout the episode. Mr Bachchan said their contribution to the society is "surprising" and that the stories they shared on the show will raise awareness among the viewers of the show.

Gyanendra Purohit and Monica Purohit won Rs 25 lakh on Friday's episode of the show, which will go towards the betterment of their NGO.

Here are some questions from Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. How many of these can you answer?

# Which state in India is India's biggest jute producer?

# According to the Puranas, which of the following are brothers?

# Which of these posts is common to Jagjivan Ram, LK Advani, Charan Singh and Devi Lal?

# In which language did Kalhan compose Rajatarangini, one of the earliest indigenously recorded historical chronicles of India?

# Which of these union territories has been served by the maximum number of women Lieutenant Governors?

# Who founded Stray Feathers: A Journal of Ornithology for India and Its Dependencies?

# Which of these can the government of India not issue to its own citizens?

After the weekend, Amitabh Bachchan will return with new episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and new contestants on Monday.