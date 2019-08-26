Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 6 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Impressed As This Contestant Attempts Rs 1 Crore Question

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its 11th season (courtesy srbachchan)

Highlights The episode had questions on politics, mythology, music and films Big B said "Well played" to the contestant This was this season's first 1 crore question

Monday's episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 was a nail-biting one. The episode began with contestant Charna Gupta from Madhya Pradesh, who is a Labour Inspector by profession. Charna Gupta impressed Amitabh Bachchan at the very beginning with her sheer confidence and the ease with which she tackled the questions fired at her. But the highpoint of the episode was when she correctly answered the question worth Rs 50 lakh and played for Rs 1 crore. Charna had exhausted all her lifelines by then as Amitabh Bachchan kept reminding her but she seemed determined to play for a crore. This is the first time on this season of Kaun Banega Crorepati that a contestant has won Rs 50 lakh and attempted the Rs 1 crore question.

"In 1944, the Battle of Kanglatongbi was fought near which present day Indian state capital?" Amitabh Bachchan read out the question from his screen. Charna Gupta, who had promptly been answering all this while, confessed that she's confused about the options given on her screen and appeared to ponder over the right answer. Though she wanted to give the question a try, she exclaimed that she would lose her Rs 50 lakh as well if it turns out to be the wrong answer. To everyone's dismay, Charna Gupta decided to quit and take home the Rs 50 lakh cheque.

Amitabh Bachchan showered her with congratulatory messages and applauded her with his signature phrase: "Well played!" Well played indeed. However, before Charna Gupta resigned from her Hot-Seat, Big B asked her what would she have answered if she were to. "Imphal," said she when Amitabh Bachchan told her that would have been the correct answer.

Monday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati had questions ranging from politics and mythology to music and films. Here are some of them. Give it a try:

Which of these metals is strongly attracted to magnets?

Which former president was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019?

Which of this Hindi film is about a real-life dacoit?

Which of these is not a vitamin deficiency disease?

According to the Mahabharata, which of the following was not a son of King Shantanu?

What name has been given to the lander of ISRO mission Chandrayaan 2?

Under whose governor general-ship were the universities of Bombay, Calcutta and Madras were set up?

In March 2019, Justin Pinaki Chandra Ghose became the first to hold what position in India?

The theme of this season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is "Vishwaas hai toh khade raho... adey raho." Amitabh Bachchan will return with a new contestant on Tuesday's episode. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

