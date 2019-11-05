Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 56 Written Update: Another Lakhpati On Amitabh Bachchan's Show

KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the show. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Host Amitabh Bachchan started tonight's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 with Monday's roll-over contestant Pankaj Maheshwari. Pankaj works as a tax consultant in Jaipur. He shared on the show how his bade papa financed his education because his family is financially weak. His journey to the hot seat left Big B impressed. When Amitabh Bachchan asked him what he will do with the prize money, Mr Maheshwari said that he will build a home for his father and will give the rest prize money to his bade papa. Pankaj played the game very well till the 13th question and took home prize money of Rs 25,00,000. The 14th question that Pankaj couldn't answer is - For whom did Allama Iqbal write these lines, "Hind Ko Ek Mard-e-Kamil Ne Jagaya Khwab Se"?

Taking the game ahead, Amitabh Bachchan asked the remaining contestants another Fastest Fingers First question. Sapna Badhaya from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh made it to the hot seat. Mrs Badhaya is a CLAT teacher. Sapna Badhya got emotional on the show after she recalled how her husband and mother died in a car accident and how her family survived the loss. Amitabh Bachchan consoled Sapna and handed her tissues to wipe tears. Big B then continued the game with her. She won Rs 1,60,000 on the show.

Meanwhile, take a look at the questions asked on tonight's episode:

#In February 2019, who became the first bowler in T20I history to take 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls? #According to the scriptures, whose death was caused by flowers that fell from Narada's garland?

#At the Olympic Games, which medal does an individual or team at the third place receive?

The eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday. Follow this space for more updates on the show.

