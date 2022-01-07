Katrina Kaif, Vicky-Sunny Kaushal Celebrate Isabelle Kaif's Birthday On Zoom

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights Isabelle Kaif celebrated her 31st birthday on Thursday

Isabelle was busy with the shooting of a project

Katrina Kaif shared a picture from the online celebrations

Katrina Kaif's sister and actress Isabelle Kaif was busy shooting for her next project on her 31st birthday on Thursday. However, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal found a way to make her birthday special through a Zoom call. Katrina Kaif, who is currently at her Mumbai home, shared a glimpse of the Zoom celebrations. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's husband Vicky Kaushal, shooting for a project in Indore, also joined the Zoom call. As did Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and another friend. Katrina, sharing a screenshot of the session, wrote: "Happy, happy, happiest birthday Isabelle Kaif - This is the year that will shower all the love, light and happiness on you." Replying to Katrina Kaif's Instagram story, Isabelle wrote: "Zoom birthdays are back."

This is what Katrina Kaif posted:

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

On Thursday, Vicky Kaushal posted a picture of sister-in-law Isabelle on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Happies birthday Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today. " She replied, saying: "Thanks a ton."

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married in the presence of a few friends and family members in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, last month. The couple got married after 2 years of dating. Sharing pictures from their dreamy wedding, they captioned their wedding-announcement post with these words: "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Just like her sister Katrina Kaif, Isabelle is also an actress. She stared in the film Time To Dance, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Isabelle will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will star actor Aayush Sharma.