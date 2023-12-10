Katrina Kaif Shares New Pic With Husband Vicky Kaushal On 2nd Wedding Anniversary. Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Vicky Kaushal by treating fans to an adorable picture. The two completed two years of their marriage on December 9th. To mark the occasion, the Tiger star dropped an adorable picture alongside a sweet and short caption. In the new picture posted, we can see Katrina and Vicky flashing their widest smiles while embracing each other. Katrina looked radiant in her white printed dress while Vicky Kaushal wore a white T-shirt with a cap. Sharing the photo, Katrina simply wrote, “My heart." The post received big love from Priyanka Chopra, Shweta Bachchan and Zoya Akhtar. Take a look at what Katrina Kaif posted:

As one of Bollywood's beloved couple complete two years of their marriage, let's revisit some of their best moments together.

On Diwali 2023, Katrina Kaif shared a picture of both of them smiling at the camera. While Vicky was wearing a kurta-pajama, Katrina looked awesome in a saree. In the caption, she extended Diwali wishes to her followers.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated Karwa Chauth with Vicky's parents. Katrina shared a series of pictures to give her fans a glimpse of the festivities. In the images, the family of four wore traditional attire. Katrina captioned the post with a simple, "Happy #karvachauth."

On Vicky Kaushal's 35th birthday, Katrina Kaif shared some special moments on Instagram. In one of the pics, Vicky was hugging his wife while flashing a million-dollar smile at the camera. Wishing her husband, Katrina wrote, "A little dance, dher saara pyaar.... Happiest birthday my (heart emoji).

On the work front, Vicky's Sam Bahadur is running successfully in cinemas, while Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan.