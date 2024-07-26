Arjun Kapoor's Comment On Katrina Kaif's Holiday Post Is Every BFF Ever

Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram entry has become the talk of the town. The actress has shared an album from her trip to Austria. Katrina was staying at a medical health resort in Altaussee. From no-makeup selfies to relaxing by the lake, it is safe to say that Katrina had a great time. Oh, and, we can't ignore the yummy food slides. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Living the #Mayrlife…Had the most incredible stay here, it allows everything to pause for a moment and enter into the most peaceful space, the daily walk in the forest surrounding the lake is indescribable, moments of incredible peace and calm. The genuine care of warmth and holistic knowledge of the entire team and all the staff and so many incredible therapists who were astounding in there knowledge… will definitely come again. A truly incredible time!” Well, not just us but Katrina's BFF, actor Arjun Kapoor too couldn't stop himself from dropping a comment under the post. He wrote, “Someone's been busy taking pictures finally…Well done, Katrina Kaif!!!”

Before this, Katrina Kaif blessed our Instagram feeds with an adorable picture of herself. The actress also thanked all her followers, fans and industry colleagues for the lovely birthday wishes. Katrina celebrated her 41st birthday on July 16. The note attached to the post read, “Thank you for all your birthday wishes.” She also added her signature white heart emojis to the caption.

In the middle of her unwinding trip, Katrina Kaif also celebrated 13 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The Zoya Akhtar film also featured Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Kalki Koechlin and Abhay Deol. Sharing a bunch of BTS moments from the sets of the film, Katrina wrote, “#13yearsofZindagi Na Milegi Dobara today. The most magical time, with the most special director and the most wonderful people …..such memories….. Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Hrithik Roshan, Kalki Koechlin and Abhay Deol.”

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.