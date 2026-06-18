Kate Middleton Is The Royal Family’s 'Rockstar’ Member Everyone Wants To See

The royal family is enjoying a fresh wave of momentum since King Charles became monarch, and much of the positive attention is focused on Kate Middleton. As the Princess of Wales returns to public duties following her cancer treatment, she has become a key figure in boosting the monarchy's image and public support.

Royal author Catherine Mayer described the Princess of Wales as the family's biggest star, saying she has become the member of the royal household that the public most wants to see.

“Kate is the closest they have to a rockstar member these days, and she's the one everyone wants to see. That's a huge burden for anyone to carry, let alone someone who has had existential battles with her health,” Mayer told PEOPLE in its latest cover story.

Kate Middleton Returns to Public Duties After Cancer Battle

The Princess of Wales has gradually returned to public life following her cancer remission announcement earlier this year. In May, she undertook a widely praised visit to Italy focused on her long-running early childhood development initiatives, marking her first overseas work trip since her cancer diagnosis.

Her return has been closely watched after she stepped back from royal duties while undergoing treatment. Trooping the Colour also held special significance for the Princess, as it was the event she chose for her first public appearance in 2024 after revealing her cancer diagnosis.

Mayer noted that the expectations surrounding Kate's return have been immense. “She not only had to look vibrant and in command of her role, but she knew she would be scrutinised more than ever,” Mayer said.

Kate Middleton Maintains Composure During Trooping the Colour

The Princess once again projected confidence and composure during Trooping the Colour on June 13, despite reminders of ongoing challenges facing the royal family.

Protesters gathered outside Buckingham Palace carrying signs about the former Prince Andrew, whose controversies have continued to cast a shadow over the monarchy. As demonstrators booed while her carriage passed, Kate remained composed alongside her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal Family Is ‘Starting The Summer On A High'

While King Charles, Prince William and the younger generation of royals gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate the monarch's official birthday, Prince Harry was in Texas attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the United Kingdom next month for Invictus Games-related events. He is likely to come along with wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for the first time in four years.

Despite those lingering tensions, the lasting image from Trooping the Colour was one of unity and continuity. Standing alongside King Charles, Prince William and grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis, Kate helped project a picture of stability and confidence for the future of the monarchy.

Former palace courtier Ailsa Anderson said the occasion reflected a family enjoying a positive moment after several challenging years.

“It felt like a family affair; the King would have taken absolute joy and pleasure in that,” Anderson said. “They are starting the summer on a high.”