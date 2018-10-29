Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Actor Rohit Sharma To Be Paired Opposite Hina Khan; Says, 'It Is A Big Responsibility'

Hina Khan as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. (Image courtesy: ektaravikapoor )

Anyone who has been following Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, would know that the basic premise and family dynamics of the show are same as that of the original series. However, certain soft changes have been made to the plot, which include the addition of a new characters. If you thought that Naveen (Prerna's fiance in the show), might be the only new character in the show, you might be mistaken. In the coming episodes, fans will be introduced to Gaurav, who will be paired opposite Hina Khan aka Komolika. Actor Rohit Sharma, who has featured in TV shows such as Vikram Betaal Ki Rahsya Gaatha, will be seen playing the role of Gaurav, reports news agency IANS. The Sadda Haq actor said in a statement that he is excited to be paired opposite Hina Khan. "I'll be seen playing the role of Gaurav who is a positive guy. Pairing opposite Hina Khan is a big responsibility and comes with a lot of pressure. For now, it's a cameo but a prominent one which will definitely leave an impact," IANS quoted him as saying.

Rohit, who has earlier worked with Balaji Telefilms in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, said that he is happy to reunite with the production house again and told IANS: "The production is just like a family for me. Working with them has been a golden experience. I'm thankful to Ekta Ma'am (Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer Ekta Kapoor) that she gave me a chance to play a powerful role."

The makers of the show recently shared a glimpse of the show's antagonist Komolika on social media, which went crazy viral on the Internet. Take a look at the video here:

The second season of the popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kaypremiered in September. The show features Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma and Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu.

