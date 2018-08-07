Karwaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Irrfan Khan's Film Fails To Perform On Monday

Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan in a still from Karwaan. ( Image courtesy: Instagram)

Irrfan Khan's Karwaan might have had a smooth start at the box office but it's performance wasn't that impressive on Monday as the film managed to collect merely Rs 1 crore, reports Box Office India. The film performed moderately well over the weekend and managed to earn over Rs 7 crore. "Karwaan did show a huge jump on Saturday and had the best weekend collections but Monday was not good," stated Box Office India. The film's slow paced performance at the box office can be attributed to its clash with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor's Fanney Khan and courtroom drama Mulk, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor. Karwaan has managed to collect over Rs 8.85 crore as of now.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier mentioned in his tweet that Karwaan "witnessed and upward trend" and wrote: "The film witnessed an upward trend on Sat and Sun, after a low Fri... Sustaining on weekdays important... Fri 1.60 cr, Sat 2.80 cr, Sun 3.70 cr. Total: Rs. 8.10 cr. India biz."

#Karwaan witnessed an upward trend on Sat and Sun, after a low Fri... Sustaining on weekdays important... Fri 1.60 cr, Sat 2.80 cr, Sun 3.70 cr. Total: 8.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2018

Karwaan opened to middling reviews on Friday and in his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Karwaan had the potential to be a fun ride. Unfortunately, much of it remains unrealized."

Karwaan is a comedy drama that traces the journey of three strangers, who meet on a road trip that changes their lives. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.