Kartik Aaryan Trolled By Chintu Tyagi In ROFL Pizza Meme

Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Highlights "Which pizza do you prefer?" Kartik asked his Instafam "Mujhe toh sab pizza pasand hai," he added Kartik Aaryan shared a meme on himself

Kartik Aaryan loved a meme created on his Pati Patni Aur Woh character Chintu Tyagi so much that he re-posted it on his Instagram. LOL. On Friday, Kartik's Instafam woke up to a choice between two types of pizza - one representing a bare-bodied Kartik Aaryan and the other his onscreen persona Chintu Tyagi. "Which pizza do you prefer? Mujhe toh sab pizza pasand hai," Kartik Aaryan captioned his post, which garnered almost 4 lakh likes in two ours. The meme was originally shared by a profile named Ad Parody. Kartik Aaryan, who till recently enjoyed the status of being somewhat of a "national crush" (as mentioned in one of the comments), received over 3,500 responses on his post, with fans expressing their love for pizza (read the real-life Kartik Aaryan) in the comments section.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Looks like Chintu Tyagi is indeed a fan of pizza:

And that the real-life Kartik Aaryan is too much into dieting:

Kartik Aaryan co-stars with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik playing the 'pati', Bhumi playing the 'patni' and Ananya Panday featuring as the 'woh'. It is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and same theme of adultery. Pati Patni Aur Woh has already been in the midst of a controversy after netizens criticised a dialogue in the trailer, which jokes about marital rape. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to hit screens on December 6.

