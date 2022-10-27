Bhai Dooj 2022: Pics From Kartik Aaryan's Festivities With Sister Kritika

Kartik Aaryan with sister Kritika. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan shares a wonderful bond with his sister Kritika Tiwari. The actor's latest Bhai Dooj post on social media stands as a testimony to this statement. Kartik has shared two delightful pictures from the celebrations at his house. In the first one, he can be seen touching the feet of his loving sister. The next frame shows Kritika applying tilak on Kartik's forehead to mark the occasion of Bhai Dooj. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Bhai Dooj” with a yellow heart emoji.

Did you know that Kritika Tiwari is Kartik Aaryan's favourite travel partner? We aren't saying this. The actor himself did. Along with a picture of himself and Kritika standing against an aircraft, the actor wrote, “My fav travelling partner.”

Kartik Aaryan and Kritika Tiwari are siblings goals. On Raksha Bandhan, he dropped a series of pictures from the festivities. Here, Kartik is seeking blessings from his sister. We also get a glimpse of Katori Aaryan [Kartik's dog] in the album. “Happy Rakhi hamesha meri raksha karne wali. [Happy Raksha Bandhan to the one who has always protected me.”

Kartik Aaryan is a "proud" brother and he never fails to celebrate his sister's achievements. “Proud to be Kritika Tiwari's brother who is now MD kiki. Mummy Papa Koki and Katori are filled with pride,” his side note read.

Kartik Aaryan is a family person and he often treats us to adorable pictures featuring the people he loves the most. This photo dump from Kartik's nani ka ghar screams love from miles away. Here, he is spending quality time with his maternal grandmother. “Naani Aaryan. Reliving the first five years of my life,” the caption read.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Shehzada and Freddy. He also has Satya Prem Ki Katha in the lineup.