Kartik Aaryan Confesses Doing A Film Just For Money

Read Time: 2 mins
This image was taken from Instagram

One of the most bankable stars of the current generation, Kartik Aaryan has had a successful filmography. From commercial box-office hits to more serious roles, the man has effortlessly morphed into a wide range of characters. Recently during a Pinkvilla interview, the actor opened up about the commercial side of the job. He admitted that early in his career, he had once done a film just for the remuneration. "Yes I have (laughs). I did it in the beginning," he said. 

Elaborating on why he chose to do so, he said, "I won't say for which film. But in the beginning, I was in a phase where I didn't have enough money and I had to do it. I didn't think I had another option barring that. I couldn't wait any longer for the films. I wasn't getting the options, so of course. So, I once did a film for the money. I hate to say this but I have done that."

During the course of the interview, he also explained why an actor's fee for a movie is so high. "Everything has a calculation. It's a business module. If things are sitting in the calculation, then it's correct. If your satellite, digital and music rights are already giving benefit to the producers, and if your mathematics is sitting correctly; if the audience is coming for you, then it makes sense," he clarified. 

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releases in theatres this Diwali. The horror comedy film, which is the third instrument of the franchise, is directed by Aneez Bazmee. On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan dropped a teaser of the title track on Instagram, which is a collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh, American rapper Pitbull and the original singer Neeraj Shridhar.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan Movies
