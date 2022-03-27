Karisma Kapoor's New Commercial Reminds Us Of This Iconic 90s Ad

karisma Kapoor in new commercial

Highlights Karisma Kapoor in 90s iconic ad

She was recently in the Maldives with Kareena

She was last seen in Mentalhood

Be it for her glamorous fashion outings or rich acting repertoire, Karisma Kapoor has a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans, especially '90s kids. With her twinkling eyes, affable smile and endearing voice, the actress never fails to light up our screens. Proving that to us once again, Karisma has featured in a new advertisement that's reminiscent of an iconic detergent ad from the '90s, sweeping a wave of nostalgia over us. In the ad, the actress is dressed in a white saree with blue border as was the case in the original ad. The actress shared the video on Instagram.

The ad starts with Karisma Kapoor entering a shop dressed in a vintage style. After exchanging pleasantries with the shopkeeper, Karisma points at a charger kept behind the shopkeeper. When the man says that Karisma always uses the regular charger, the actress replies, “Leti thi (I used to buy it).” But after Cred bounty has started offering iPhones, she only opts for the relevant charger.

The reason that fans are gushing about this ad is its stark resemblance to the '90s ad for Nirma detergent. The new ad also uses an iconic line from the original. While the detergent ad ended with the note, “Maan gaye aapki paarkhi nazar (hats off to your sharp eye), Karisma's ad tweaked the line to promote the credit card bill payment platform.

Paying a tribute to this iconic line, Karisma captioned her video, “Maan Gaye.”

Karisma Kapoor recently made headlines with her beach vacation diaries. The actress was in the Maldives with her sister and actress Kareena Kapoor. The two were accompanied by their kids. Karisma shared a photo with Kareena and wrote, “Grateful for each other and everything in between. Best sister ever.”

Karisma Kapoor also dropped a group photo with Kareena Kapoor and their kids. The photo included Kareena's kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and Karisma's kids, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood. Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.