On Karisma Kapoor's Latest 'Stunning' Pics, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora And Others Drop Red Hearts

Karisma Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Sharing the image, Karisma wrote, "Being to become" with a flower emoji

Dia Mirza commented, "Gorgeous"

Vikrant Massey commented: "My heart just skipped a beat"

There are divas and then there is Karisma Kapoor. The actress, who became a national heartthrob with her measured performances and gorgeous looks in the 90s, has been selective with her projects in the last decade. But her time away from the big screen has in no way dimmed her popularity among fans or co-stars. A mere glance at her social media account will tell you that Karisma Kapoor remains a fan-favourite. And she proved this yet again when she shared a picture of herself on Instagram on Saturday. Dressed in a traditional Indian ensemble, the actress looked gorgeous as ever and several Bollywood stars assembled in the comments section to tell her this.

Sharing the image, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Being to become,” with a flower emoji. Reacting to the photo, Dia Mirza wrote, “Gorgeous.” Karisma's girl pal and model-actress Malaika Arora said, “Stunning.” Singer Kanika Kapoor wrote, “Gorgeous,” while Maheep Kapoor dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis.

Fashion designer Saba Pataudi said, “Mahsha'Allah”. Saba is the sister of Karisma's brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan. Saif is married to Karisma's sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Actor Vikrant Massey reacted to the image by saying, “My heart just skipped a beat.” Same Vikrant, same.

Take a look at the image here:

A few days ago, Karisma Kapoor sent fans into a tizzy when she shared a throwback photo of herself on social media. Posting the image, she wrote, “Looking back. Still trying to figure out which film this is from. Any guesses?” Fans were more than happy to help out and the films Shikari and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge came up as the top picks.

Even this picture got Karisma compliments from her friends and fans. Reality TV star Bhavana Pandey left a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section.

Karisma Kapoor likes to keep it raw and real on social media. We recently saw her in athleisure clothes in a candid image. In the caption, she mentioned, “The sun's finally out.” But even the sun is not a patch on Karisma's glow, we think.

Take a look at the photo and decide for yourself.

Karisma Kapoor was seen flirting with the sun in another image too. This time, she was basking in the warmth of the rays. She wrote, “Sunshine is my favourite filter.”

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the ALT Balaji web series, Mentalhood. With regard to films, her recent work includes cameos in movies such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.