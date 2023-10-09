Karishma Tanna After Big Win At Busan Film Fest: 'So Much Gratitude'

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: karishmaktanna)

Karishma Tanna is over the moon after winning big at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 in Busan, South Korea. Her Netflix series Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta, took home Best Asian TV Series and Best Actress awards. Expressing her joy, the 39-year-old actress shared pictures of herself with the award in her hand alongside a gratitude note which read, "And we Bring it Home. I am absolutely thrilled to share with you all that our #series #Scoop #scooponnetflix has won 2 awards for Best Asian Series and Best Lead Actress on Netflix at the Busan Film Festival. To be nominated here was a huge honour and to win in both the categories is just overwhelming. So much gratitude in our hearts. Special Thanku to my director , Hansal Mehta. Thanku @castingchhabra. Thank you to the entire team, team @matchboxshots and team @netflix_in for this. Thank you @monika_shergill @tanyabami and the entire NF team for backing us the way you have. Thank you Jigna Vora for letting us bare a piece of your heart to the world. God bless you!"

Take a look at Karishma's post:

Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta shared the big news with his fans via a post on X (previously known as Twitter). He wrote, ""We won! Best Asian TV Series at Busan. #BIFF23." The director also wrote in a separate post, "Two nominations and two awards for #ScoopOnNetflix at @busanfilmfest - Best Asian Series and Best Lead Actress for incredible @KARISHMAK_TANNA. Huge honour for the entire team. Thank you team @MatchboxShots, team @NetflixIndia and the brilliant #Scoop team. Official post soon! But we are overjoyed." The director also reposted congratulatory posts on the big win!"

Two nominations and two awards for #ScoopOnNetflix at @busanfilmfest - Best Asian Series and Best Lead Actress for incredible @KARISHMAK_TANNA. Huge honour for the entire team. Thank you team @MatchboxShots, team @NetflixIndia and the brilliant #Scoop team. Official post soon!… pic.twitter.com/e0ePQ5vhfE — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 8, 2023

Based on Jigna Vora's book Behind Bars In Byculla, Scoop follows the story of intrepid crime reporter Jagruti Vora (played by Karishma Tanna).

Meanwhile, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review of Scoop, wrote, "The performance on which Scoop rests - Karishma Tanna's - is without blemish. The arc that the lead actress traces serves to lend intensity to the emotional trajectory of the story to perfection. Incisive and insightful, Scoop is, in journalistic parlance, a fully cooked story - another triumph for a director at the top of his game."