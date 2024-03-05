Kareena Kapoor's Loud Shout Out To Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express Trailer: 'Love It'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: GoogleadsNinja)

The trailer of Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express dropped on Tuesday and Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan cannot stop gushing over it. On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor reshared the film's trailer on her Instagram stories and sent big love to her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. Reacting to the trailer, she wrote, "love it, looks so much fun." ICYDK, Kunal Kemmu is married to Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan. Besides Kareena, Kunal's wife Soha also dropped a sweet comment below the post. She wrote, "Congratulations I am so so proud of you - the trailer looks phenomenal."

See what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Now watch the trailer of Madgaaon express below:

Kunal Kemmu announced his directorial debut via Instagram post in August of 2022. "Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," his post read.

Madgaon Express is all set to hit theaters on March 22.