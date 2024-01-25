Kareena Kapoor's Aww-Dorable Wish For Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu On Their 9th Wedding Anniversary

Image posted on Instagram . (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor wished her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu on their wedding anniversary in the most adorable way. Soha Ali Khan who celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary with her husband Kunal Kemmu on Thursday, received big love on the occasion from her sister-in-law Kareena. The Tashan star stared a throwback image of the couple on her Instagram feed alongside a sweet caption. It read, "Happy anniversary favourites." Soha and Kunal, who are regular fixtures on Kareena's Instagram wall, are often spotted at parties and events hosted by Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan.

See what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Meanwhile, actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu wished each other on their special day by sharing throwback pictures of the two across their dating period, courtship, wedding, married life, and parenthood. The first one is from their wedding in 2015, the second has the couple posing in white casuals as they kiss each other on the lips. In the third one, Kunal is gently holding Soha's baby bump during her 2017 pregnancy. Soha captioned the post, “Yes, please (red heart emoji).” This is what Soha Ali Khan posted:

Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu shared a reel featuring himself and his wife on the special day. Kunal Kemmu captioned the post, “Aaj humari shaadi ka Happy Birthday hai. With love, Soha ka Aadmi (wink and red heart emojis).” See what Kunal Kemmu posted for his wife:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.