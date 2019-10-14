Kareena Kapoor Will Be The 'Happiest Girl In The World' To Have Alia Bhatt As Her Sister-In-Law

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt photographed together at MAMI Movie Mela.

Highlights "She is a fabulous actor," said Alia Bhatt Alia and Kareena will co-star in Takht The duo have not shared screen space in a film

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently made an appearance together at the MAMI Movie Mela, held in Mumbai on Sunday, wherein Alia Bhatt talked about the impact that the Jab we Met actress has had over her over the years (more on that later). Both the actress interacted with Karan Johar during the event. However, the highlight of the conversation was when the filmmaker asked Alia if she has 'ever imagined that there would be a day that Kareena might be her sister-in-law,' to which Kareena quickly replied, "I'll be the happiest girl in the world," a News18 report stated. Alia smartly dodge the question, saying, "Honestly, I never thought about it. Why do we think about it now also? We cross that bridge when we come to it."

Alia Bhatt is reportedly dating Kareena Kapoor's cousin Ranbir Kapoor. The rumours of Alia and Ranbir's romance started surfacing last year after the duo made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception together. Alia and Ranbir will co-star in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Speaking of her admiration for Kareena, Alia told Karan Johar, "She's always had such an amazing impact on me not only because she is a fabulous actor but also how reckless she was with her choices of films. She did films after films. She still is."

Alia also spoke about how Kareena has been equally adept at balancing her personal and professional life and that getting married and having a baby "did not slow her down." Alia added, "One would think, your life slows down a bit after you get married or have a child. It did not happen for her. She has been super motivating and a great inspiration for us."

Speaking of Kareena's popular gym looks, Alia said, "Not just me, even my friends look up to her. We see pictures of her coming out of the gym and we say, 'Can she get any hotter? Can she just stop.' Even rocking a pair of track pants and chappals with that pout." Karan Johar, who worked with Kareena Kapoor in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., quoted the famous dialogue by Pooh (Kareena's character in the film) and said, "Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khuburat lago, not fair."

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have not co-starred in a film. However, they will be seen sharing screen space in Karan Johar's period drama Takht, which will also star Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.