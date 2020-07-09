Kareena Kapoor Shares A Post For Her Friend. Taimur's Pic Takes The Cake

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena shared two photographs on Instagram

The second photo features the actress' son Taimur

Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora and sister Karisma reacted to her post

Kareena Kapoor's latest post will definitely give friendship goals. The actress, on Thursday, dedicated her latest post on Instagram to her friend Reenaa Pillai Gupta and shared how their friendship has grown stronger year by year. Kareena shared an album, comprising a throwback photo of herself and her friend and a recent photograph of them with their kids, respectively, and wrote about how her son Taimur shares the same rapport with her friend's son that she has shared with her over the years. While Kareena's post grabbed the attention of her fans, it was tiny Taimur's picture that stole the spotlight on the Internet.

Sharing the photos, Kareena also wrote a very special note for her friend. She captioned her post like this: "Some friendships just don't need a definition... they are embedded forever. Us and now Tim and Ranvir."

Take a look:

Reacting to Kareena Kapoor's post, her BFF Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor dropped several heart emojis in the comments section.

Kareena Kapoor has featured in films like Jab We Met, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine, Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard and Veere Di Wedding among others. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Her next project is Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.