Kareena Kapoor Shared Another Glimpse From Her Quarantine Life - See Pic

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor, who is currently in isolation for COVID-19, shared a new update from her quarantine life on her Instagram story. Kareena shared a picture with excitement that features a plate of food along with some butter. Sharing the story, Kareena wrote: "I can't stop eating, makhann." Kareena Kapoor and her friends, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, came in contact with COVID-19 last week after attending a get-together at Karan Johar's house. The actress has been under quarantine since Sunday. This is what Kareena Kapoor posted on her Instagram story here:

Earlier on Thursday, Kareena shared a note on her Instagram, "I am still trying to figure out if we are in COVID times or not...anyway, day 12...two days to go...stay safe all" wrote Kareena Kapoor. In her first Instagram story, the actress could be seen pouting. Sharing the story, Kareena wrote: "Pyjama, lipstick and a pout... quite the combination... try it!!"

Last week, Kareena Kapoor announced that she has been infected with Covid'19." I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested," wrote Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora attended a dinner party at Rhea Kapoor's house On December 7, followed by a get-together at Karan Johar's house on the next day. Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Rao were then tested positive for COVID-19.

Kareena Kapoor who was still in isolation on her son Taimur Ali Khan's birthday wished her son through her Instagram story. See Kareena Kapoor's post here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium. The actress made her debut opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the 2000 drama Refugee. Kareena Kapoor featured in many films like Jab We Met, Chup Chup Ke, Golmaal, 3 Idiots among more.