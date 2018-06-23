Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Join Taimur In His Playschool Class Photo

On Saturday, the Internet woke up to an adorable photo of Taimur Ali Khan with his classmates doing the rounds on social media. Taimur attends a playschool in suburban Mumbai and in the class photo, he features with his other pint-sized classmates. The little ones are accompanied by their parents in the class photo and Taimur can be seen safely tucked in mom Kareena Kapoor's arms while dad Saif Ali Khan also joins the two. While the original source of the photo appears unavailable, social media has approved it as Taimur's class photo and showered it with 'likes' and 'shares' to make it go every bit viral.
Taimur's photo with his classmates is sure to make your day brighter but can you spot the little nawab in the frame? As hint, we can tell you Kareena and Saif are colour coordinated in white casuals while Taimur is cute as a button in a red chequered shirt.
Here's a closer look at the nawab trio.
Taimur started attending playschool few months ago, since when, the paparazzi can always be spotted outside the venue. In a recent video, which went crazy viral on the Internet, the paparazzi can be heard calling out Taimur's name when he was being escorted to the car by his nanny. Taimur turns his head in response while his nanny, clearly offended by the flocking paparazzi, quickly takes off in the car.
CommentsTaimur is currently holidaying with Saif and Kareena in London and social media has taken up the responsibility to share moments from the nawabs' family vacation on Instagram. Kareena and Saif have also been joined by the rest of the immediate Kapoor family in London. Karisma recently shared a photo from one of the Kapoor luncheons in London and this is how it looked like but we missed Taimur.
