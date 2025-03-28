Kareena Kapoor Khan Congratulates '<i>Nanad</i>' Soha Ali Khan On <i>Chhorii 2</i> Teaser

Chhorii led by Nushrratt Bharuccha was quite the success story, which led to its sequel Chhorii 2. Joining the team in its second instalment is Soha Ali Khan, and her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn't be more enthusiastic and supportive of her next release.

Sharing a story on Instagram, Kareena wrote, ""Love this, Soha. All the luck." Kareena added a few heart emojis along with her best wishes.

Instagram/Kareena Kapoor Khan

The teaser of Chhorii 2 was unveiled on March 26, 2025, and it indeed takes us back to the bone-chilling world of the horror-thriller that had left a lasting impression.

The teaser begins with an eerie landscape where Sakshi's (Nushrratt Bharuccha) daughter is searching for her, only to find herself lost in the labyrinth of menacing forces she can't comprehend.

Interestingly, Soha Ali Khan will be seen in a negative role. The film shows Nushrratt fighting against the dark forces once again to protect her daughter. The project is only about to get all the more intense, as the teaser sets the foundation for.

Chhorii 2 is helmed by Vishal Furia and it also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on April 11, 2025.

As for Kareena, she was seen in Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon, The Buckingham Murders with Ranveer Brar, and the commercial blockbuster Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, and the supporting cast of Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar. 2024 was truly her year.

