Kareena Kapoor Is Being So Mysterious About Her Beach Vacation. See What She Posted

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan )

Vacations are a must for star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and they are currently on one. On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan checked into the Mumbai airport and their travel entourage included son Taimur and baby Jeh, along with their nannies. On Friday, Kareena Kapoor shared just a few snippets of her vacation diaries but without revealing the destination. In one of the photos, Kareena can be seen wearing a straw hat, which covered her face. "Who that?" she wrote. We know it's you, Kareena. Meanwhile, in the next Instagram story, Kareena shared a glimpse of the view she is currently chilling to. "Zoom in," she wrote. Can you spot Saif and Taimur in the distance, chilling in the sea?

Here are the first few glimpses of Kareena Kapoor's beach vacation:

On Wednesday, Kareena and Saif paused and posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport before heading in with Jeh and Taimur:

Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor went on another family vacation, which coincided with baby Jeh turning six-month-old and also Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child Jeh in February this year. Taimur was born to the couple in 2016.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor recently announced her debut project as a producer, an untitled film with Hansal Mehta. In terms of films, Kareena will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months.