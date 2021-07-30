Kareena Kapoor And Candlelight - For That Perfect 'Friday Feeling'

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoor)

Guess who is all geared up for the weekend? Kareena Kapoor it is. The actress, in a TGIF kinda mood, shared a stunning GIF of herself on her Instagram stories on Friday evening. Her caption clearly reflects her current mood. Kareena Kapoor can be seen being her stunning self in a candle-lit frame as she poses for the picture-perfect moment. Kareena Kapoor can be seen dressed in a grey outfit and she accentuated her look with kohl-rimmed eyes. "Friday feeling," Kareena Kapoor captioned the post and added a couple of heart emojis to her Instagram story.

See the image Kareena Kapoor posted:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

On Thursday, Kareena made a statement with her "maternity fashion" post. She wrote: "Whoever said that maternity fashion isn't a thing... Was kinda wrong. And in case you couldn't tell... 'olive-d' this dress a lil' too much while expecting. I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book. #ThrowbackThursday."

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a son on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August.