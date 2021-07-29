In Kareena Kapoor's Latest Yoga Pics, New Glimpses Of Her House

A photo of Kareena Kapoor performing yoga. (Image courtesy: therealkareenakapoor)

Highlights Kareena recently shared videos of herself practicing yoga in her house

She can be seen doing yoga in the balcony of her house

The actress has decorated the balcony with green plants

Kareena Kapoor moved to her new house with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, in January this year and every now and then, the actress shares glimpses of her home on social media. The actress recently shared videos from her gym diaries on her Instagram profile and with that, gave us a sneak peek into her new home. In the pictures that have been reshared by a fan page dedicated to the actress, Kareena Kapoor can be seen practicing yoga in what appears to be the balcony of her house, which the actress has decorated with green plants. In one of the photos, you can see a stunning staircase leading to the inside of the house.

For you, new glimpses of Kareena Kapoor's house:

In her previous posts also, Kareena Kapoor has shared pictures of herself from other parts of her house. Like in this photo that the actress posted last month, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur can be seen doing yoga in a room close to the balcony. Kareena can also be seen in the background.

Here are some more pictures that will take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's house:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child Jeh in February this year. The couple are already parents to a son named Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. She has featured in films like Jab We Met, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine, Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard and Veere Di Wedding among others.

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Lal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas this year.