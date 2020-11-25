Kareena And Karisma Kapoor Post Wishes For Cousin Armaan Jain On His Birthday

Karisma Kapoor with Armaan Jain. (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Armaan Jain celebrates his 30th birthday today

He is currently in Maldives

Kareena posted a picture of Armaan with Taimur

Happy birthday, Armaan Jain. The actor, who turned 30 on Wednesday, is celebrating his birthday in Maldives along with his wife Anissa Malhotra. Back home, Armaan's cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor shared greetings on social media for the birthday boy. Kareena posted a picture of Armaan Jain along with her and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and she lovingly captioned it: "Happy birthday to my sweetheart of a brother Armaan Jain... We love you loads golden hearted boy." Reacting to Kareena's post, Armaan Jain wrote: "Thank you. Love you."

This is what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor posted a happy picture with the birthday boy on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Happy 30th birthday to my baby bro. We love you." See Karisma's post here:

Armaan's brother Aadar Jain posted a throwback picture from childhood days and he captioned it: "Happy 30th Armaan! Thank you for always having my back, know that I'll always have yours... Love you."

Armaan Jain, who is currently in Maldives, shared pictures from his getaway earlier this week and he wrote: "My kind of Monday."

Armaan Jain, the son of Reema Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain, stepped into the Indian film industry with the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, co-starring Deeksha Seth. The film was directed by Arif Ali. Armaan Jain got married to his long-time girlfriend Anissa Malhotra in Mumbai earlier this year. Their wedding festivities were a starry affair and were attended by several Bollywood A-listers.