<i>Karate Kids: Legends</i>: Ajay Devgn And Son Yug Lend Voices In Hindi Version

Ajay Devgn and his son Yug are onboard to lend voices in the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends. The Jackie Chan film marks Ajay Devgn's first-ever voiceover for an international film in his illustrious career. Ajay Devgn lends his voice to the iconic character Mr Han portrayed by Jackie Chan, while Yug makes his debut as LiFong (played by BenWang in the original).

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Karate Kid: Legends in Indian cinemas on 30 May 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

#AjayDevgn lends his voice to the iconic character Mr Han [portrayed by #JackieChan], while #YugDevgan makes his much-anticipated debut as #LiFong [played by #BenWang in the original].

This marks #AjayDevgn's first-ever voiceover for an international film in his illustrious career.

#SonyPicturesEntertainmentIndia will release #KarateKidLegends in #Indian *cinemas* on 30 May 2025 in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu."

Karate Kid: Legends is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber. Featuring a storyline placed three years after the events of the television series Cobra Kai (2018-2025), it is the sixth film in The Karate Kid franchise, following The Karate Kid (2010).

It stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, both reprising their roles from previous films. Ben Wang is introduced as the main lead alongside Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.

It is the first film in the series not to be produced by Jerry Weintraub, who died in 2015.

The film is slated for a release in India on May 30.