“May We Always Be Arm In Arm”: Kajol’s Birthday Wish For Son Yug is Everything

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's bundle of joy Yug turns 14 today (September 13). To mark this special day, the birthday boy's parents shared posts on Instagram. In the picture shared by Kajol, we can see the mother-son duo dressed in their ethnic best. Kajol wrapped her arm around Yug's waist and they flashed their million-dollar smiles for the camera. In her caption, Kajol wrote, “Happy happy birthday to this little man! Your smile is the bestest thing in the whole wide world. May we always be arm in arm and laugh at the weirdest stuff! Love you.”

Reacting to the post, actress Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Happiest happiest birthday to dearest Yug, love and blessings.”

Yug's doting father, Ajay Devgn, also posted a couple of photos with his son. In the snaps, the two can be seen spending quality time together and posing with their bicycles. “You make the simplest moments unforgettable kiddo. From outsmarting me to keeping me on my toes, you've made sure I'm never bored. Happy Birthday my boy,” the actor wrote in the caption.

The Devgn clan never misses a chance to make each other feel special. On Kajol's 50th birthday, Ajay Devgn shared an image with the birthday girl. The caption read, “Your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy… well, I'm still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you're the one who brings joy to our lives. Celebrating you today and always. Happiest Birthday Kajol.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in February 1999. They welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and son Yug in 2010.

Kajol was last seen in the 2023 Netflix original Lust Stories 2. Up next, she is expected to appear in projects like Sarzameen, Do Patti, Maa and Maharagni- Queen of Queens. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn has Singham Again, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 in the pipeline.